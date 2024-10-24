Rubber farmers in Kerala worried as downward price trend continues

Rubber Producer Societies have appealed to the Union and State governments to come to the aid of rubber farmers in the wake of rubber industries virtually staying away from the domestic market on the strength of the imports.

The price of natural rubber (RSS4) stood at ₹184 a kg on Thursday in the Kottayam market. The downward trend has continued plunging the farmers into great worry, said Babu Joseph, general secretary of the National Confederation of Rubber Producer Societies.

A meeting of the confederation said that the State and Union governments must come forward to procure the product in the domestic market to help the farmers. There is a price difference of ₹35 to ₹40 between the international and domestic prices of rubber.

However, the governments have been reluctant to procure natural rubber from the domestic market after 2013. The rubber industry has taken advantage of the situation, he added. The industry is able to use the lower import duty on rubber from ASEAN countries. Most of the imports comprise compounded rubber.

The rubber market in the State is almost at a standstill these days over the falling price.The Rubber Board, with the help of the government, should be able to intervene in the market to help the farmers, the rubber producers’ combine demanded.