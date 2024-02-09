Rubber farmers hopeful as cocoa beans see surge in prices

February 09, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

Amid the ongoing woes of rubber farmers owing to a slump in prices, a glimmer of hope has emerged with rates of the cocoa beans picking up.

Vendors have reported that the price of dried cocoa beans has reached an unprecedented ₹360 per kg, bringing relief and joy to cocoa farmers in the State. Key cocoa cultivation zones include Idukki district, encompassing areas such as Kamakshy, Thankamani, Mariyapuram, Thodupuzha, Thadiyampadu, and Thopramkudy.

Jose Joseph, a cocoa vendor based in Thadiyampadu in Idukki, expressed enthusiasm about the record-breaking prices. “For the first time, dried cocoa beans are commanding ₹360 per kg, while wet cocoa beans are fetching ₹130 per kg. This marks a significant increase from last year’s rates of ₹230 and ₹80 per kg, respectively,” he said.

Predicting further price escalation, Mr. Joseph attributed the increase to a shortage in production. He recalls a time when cocoa was a major crop in the district. However, due to consistent price declines, many farmers shifted to rubber and cardamom cultivation over the years.

Reliable alternative

Cocoa farming in rubber plantations is now viewed as a reliable income source by vendors. Mr. Joseph highlights that cocoa cultivation in Idukki has two seasons. Additionally, the perennial nature of cocoa beans ensures steady income throughout the year.

Emphasising the importance of cocoa beans in the chocolate industry, vendors foresee an upward trend in demand and prices in the coming years.

Dileep John Nellikkunnel, a farmer in Manjappara, near Thadiyampadu shares his positive experience with cocoa beans. “I planted cocoa beans on six acres of land after facing challenges with rubber prices. Integrating cocoa and nutmeg within the rubber plantation proved to be a wise decision, resulting in increased yields after removing the rubber trees,” he said.

“I opted for the Gemini variety of cocoa, known for its high yield and low hull and developed in my farm. During the major season, I harvested one kg of wet beans from four cocoa fruits, which proved the high productivity of this variety,” Mr. John said.

“Now, farmers are receiving reasonable price for cocoa beans. Those who carefully look at the plantation need to spend nearly 30% of the total income for production,” Mr. John said.