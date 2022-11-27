Rubber dealers seek to revise ceiling of price stablisation fund

November 27, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 32nd annual conference of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation (IRDF) has urged the State government to raise the ceiling of price stabilisation fund for natural rubber to ₹200.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference, held in Kottayam the other day, also asked the Central government to increase the import duty of rubber compound to 25% from 10% on a war footing. The body also demanded the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association to extend an assistance of at least ₹250 crore out of the ₹11,000 crore spent on promotion of rubber cultivation across South Indian States to increase the volume of rubber production from the existing plantations.

The meeting also appointed George Valley of Kottayam as the IRDF president and Liaquat Ali Khan as the general secretary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US