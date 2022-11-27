  1. EPaper
Rubber dealers seek to revise ceiling of price stablisation fund

November 27, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 32nd annual conference of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation (IRDF) has urged the State government to raise the ceiling of price stabilisation fund for natural rubber to ₹200.

The conference, held in Kottayam the other day, also asked the Central government to increase the import duty of rubber compound to 25% from 10% on a war footing. The body also demanded the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association to extend an assistance of at least ₹250 crore out of the ₹11,000 crore spent on promotion of rubber cultivation across South Indian States to increase the volume of rubber production from the existing plantations.

The meeting also appointed George Valley of Kottayam as the IRDF president and Liaquat Ali Khan as the general secretary.

