ADVERTISEMENT

Rubber Board vice-chairman meets Thalassery Bishop

March 24, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rubber Board vice-chairman K.M. Unnikrishan held a meeting with Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Thalassery (Syro-Malabar Church) Joseph Pamplany at the Thalassrey Bishop House on Friday.

The meeting gains significance in the wake of the archbishop’s statement at a public rally in Kannur last week that the farmers would support the BJP government at the Centre if the price of natural rubber was increased to ₹300. This had led to a big political controversy.

Both of them mainly discussed agricultural issues during the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the meeting, Mr. Unnikrishnan said the archbishop’s statement regarding the fall in rubber prices is of serious concern. The Central government takes such issues seriously and it will be brought to its attention.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan in a statement said that the Union Minister’s reply to the MPs that they will not fix the support price for rubber is a testimony of the the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s betrayal of the farmers.

He sought to know how rubber could fetch ₹300 without fixing a minimum support price. The Union Budget has specified that the import tax will be 25% or ₹30 per kg, whichever is less.

He said that LDF MPs Elamaram Kareem, Jose K. Mani and Binoy Viswam pointed out that the price of natural rubber cannot be increased. The farmers’ distress can be resolved through a minimum support price as requested by the Thalassery Bishop.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US