HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rubber Board vice-chairman meets Thalassery Bishop

March 24, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rubber Board vice-chairman K.M. Unnikrishan held a meeting with Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Thalassery (Syro-Malabar Church) Joseph Pamplany at the Thalassrey Bishop House on Friday.

The meeting gains significance in the wake of the archbishop’s statement at a public rally in Kannur last week that the farmers would support the BJP government at the Centre if the price of natural rubber was increased to ₹300. This had led to a big political controversy.

Both of them mainly discussed agricultural issues during the meeting.

After the meeting, Mr. Unnikrishnan said the archbishop’s statement regarding the fall in rubber prices is of serious concern. The Central government takes such issues seriously and it will be brought to its attention.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan in a statement said that the Union Minister’s reply to the MPs that they will not fix the support price for rubber is a testimony of the the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s betrayal of the farmers.

He sought to know how rubber could fetch ₹300 without fixing a minimum support price. The Union Budget has specified that the import tax will be 25% or ₹30 per kg, whichever is less.

He said that LDF MPs Elamaram Kareem, Jose K. Mani and Binoy Viswam pointed out that the price of natural rubber cannot be increased. The farmers’ distress can be resolved through a minimum support price as requested by the Thalassery Bishop.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.