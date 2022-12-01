Rubber Board to strengthen rubber producing societies to increase production

December 01, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Board plans to involve more youths in the activities of RPSs

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst raging protests by rubber growers over the decreasing prices of natural rubber, the Rubber Board has set out on a mission to strengthen Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPSs) in an effort to augment rubber production in Kerala.

Rubber Board executive director K.N. Raghavan will inaugurate the board’s campaign on ‘Reformation of Rubber Producers Societies (RPSs) through youth involvement’ at a meeting at the Rubber Board headquarters in Kottayam on Friday. The programme will be available live on the Facebook (facebook.com/rubberboard) page of the Rubber Board.

Topics

According to the board, participation of youths in the activities of the RPSs, modernisation of rubber farming, e-trading and so on will be among the key topics to be discussed as part of the campaign. The board is of the view that involvement of youth in the leadership of the RPSs can make dynamic changes in the activities of the RPSs.

The mass contact programmes are scheduled from December 2 to February 28, 2023 in the traditional rubber growing areas and the northeast. The board expects to get in touch with 20,000 farmers through 1,000 meetings across the country during this period.

