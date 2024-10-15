Rubber Board to impose fee for issuing NOC for imports

In a bid to regulate the import of low-quality variants of natural rubber (NR) to the country, the Rubber Board has proposed to charge a fee for issuing no-objection certificate (NOC) required for importing the material.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said a recommendation by the board in this regard was under the consideration of the Centre. As per the proposal, the board would charge ₹5,000 for each consignment. “The NOC has been introduced to control the import of low-quality materials of NR variants available at cheaper rates into the domestic market. The levying of fees for the issue of certificates will increase the efficiency of the procedure of quality checking. Ultimately, it is expected to improve the domestic market,” it said.

The NOC for imports was introduced in 2001 when the Central government lifted quantitative restrictions on the import of natural rubber. It was brought in as an import condition for conforming quality as specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

At present, the board issues NOC without charging any fee after checking the quality of rubber coming from other countries. But at the same time, many other agencies issue certificates for importing non-rubber products by charging a fee.

The country reported a significant rise in rubber imports during the previous fiscal, with a total of 4,92,682 tonnes. This surge in demand, which saw an estimated 3,10,413 tonnes imported from April to September alone, as against the import of 2,54,488 tonnes during the same period the previous year, underscores the importance of maintaining strict quality control measures, the board notes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.