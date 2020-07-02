Rubber Board to establish e-trading platform soon

Aimed at bringing in transparency in the trading of natural rubber, the Rubber Board will soon come up with an e-trading platform that will complement the supply chain comprising dealer, processor, and manufacturer.

The move is in line with the government’s policy to initiate e-trading for all agricultural commodities. Grower collectives such as rubber producers societies (RPS), cooperatives, Rubber Board-sponsored companies, and small-scale rubber dealers who are operating at the village level will be encouraged to participate in the platform for better price discovery, it said.

Trade facilitation

The e-trade platform is envisaged as a trade facilitation space where buyer and seller can bid for the required quantity of rubber. The trade will close after price matching and digitally signed contracts will be generated and shared among both parties. It also encompasses a payment gateway.

Further, plans are also afoot to set up personalised trade pages for manufacturers whose rubber procurement is done only through their registered vendors and factories. “System for quality certification will also be instituted as part of the e-trade to cater to the impending demand of non-tyre sector,” officials added.

Expressions of Interest have been invited from electronic trading platform providers for operating the e-trade platform as a joint venture with the Rubber Board. Details can be had from the website rubberboard.org.in and Central Public Procurement Portal.