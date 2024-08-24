GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rubber Board to create centralised database of rubber plantations

Aim is to ensure compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which requires companies selling or exporting key commodities to the EU market to prove that their products do not come from deforested land after December 31, 2020

Updated - August 24, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In its bid to ensure compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the Rubber Board is spearheading the creation of a centralised database of rubber plantations across India to establish a deforestation-free chain of rubber products.

As part of it, the agency has teamed up with TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Private Limited (TRST01), a technology partner, to map rubber plantations throughout India using polygon mapping. They are also developing a traceability system to monitor natural rubber (NR) product exports.

Board officials said the move was pivotal in establishing a deforestation-free supply chain for rubber products, enhancing their global marketability. Set to take effect on January 1, 2025, the EUDR requires companies selling or exporting key commodities to the EU market to prove that their products do not come from deforested land after December 31, 2020, and that they comply with local laws.

With natural rubber listed as a key commodity in the EUDR and the EU being a vital market for Indian rubber products, the need for compliance is paramount. To support this effort, the Department of Commerce has enlisted the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) in Bengaluru to study the feasibility of EUDR implementation for rubber and coffee.

Key objectives

The MoU between the board and its technology partner outlines key objectives that focus on ensuring compliance through the use of web and mobile applications, as well as blockchain technology.

According to officials, Europe accounts for about 25% of Indian rubber exports. “To meet the demands of this market, we are implementing a deforestation-free supply chain that spans from the grower to the exporter, passing through dealers and manufacturers. The Rubber Board will issue a due diligence certificate for products exported through this chain, ensuring full traceability from plantation to final destination,” they said.

