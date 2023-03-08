Rubber Board proposes NOC for compound rubber imports

March 08, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Close on the heels of making the import duty of compound rubber (CR) on a par with natural rubber (NR), authorities are seeking to bring in more regulations on the material’s import.

As part of it, the Rubber Board has now approached the Union Commerce Ministry with a proposal to make a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the board mandatory for importing CR, as in the case of NR. The proposal further seeks to implement a minimum import price for the material.

K.N. Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, said on Wednesday that the objective was to implement these proposals as a quality control measure. ”We have to make sure that import of NR does not happen under the guise of compound rubber. So testing should be done at the port of load to ensure that the consignment contains NR up to 75%. The Rubber Board can check the consignments and issue NOC to ensure fairness in the process,’’ he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board currently depends on the Director General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), which collects details about commodities arriving through different ports in India, for statistics on the import of CR. The absence of data at the granular level has rendered the agency unable to make real-time assessments of the availability of rubber, which, in turn, affects planning for the sector.

Around 55% of the import of compound rubber to India is from ASEAN countries, while the remaining 45% is from the Europe.

Official sources, however, described the proposal as a futuristic move triggered by the sharp rise in the volume of CR imports. For instance, the CR imports to India have doubled from 57,000 tonnes to 114,000 tonnes over a period of just five years. The trend has been a cause for heartburn among rubber farmers, as it has resulted in dragging down local prices as well as affecting compound rubber makers in the country.

The sharp rise in imports has given rise to doubts that unscrupulous persons are importing NR under the guise of CR after doing nominal mixing to circumvent the higher duty of NR. “The widespread closure of mixing units that operated domestically too should have served as a warning sign,’’ they pointed out.