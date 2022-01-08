Rubber board plans advance lab for testing rubber products

In a move aimed at augmenting the competence of Indian rubber products across Europe, the Rubber Board is all set to commission an advanced analysis laboratory at the Rubber Research Institute here.

The new facility, to be commissioned on January 11, will enable exporters to conduct independent third-party testing of rubber products for compliance with European Union regulations and manufactures in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector to design product formulations.

The agency already has a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories-approved laboratory for conducting product testing as per national and international specifications.

The step assumes significance as the European Union is a major importer of rubber products from India. As per estimates, the value of rubber products imported to the EU from India was to the tune of ₹4,200 crore in 2017-18, which constituted 25% of the export earnings of rubber products from India.

According to a senior official, the export of rubber products to European markets is a challenging task as the exporters are required to meet stringent regulatory standards under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemical substances (REACH) norm set by the EU. These regulations seek to restrict and control the use of polycyclic aromatics (PCA) and substances of very high concern (SVHC) in rubber products to the minimum limits.

Although REACH is now mandatory for products manufactured in or shipped to the EU, many other developed countries into which India exports rubber products are soon expected to adopt similar restrictions, he added.

Several chemicals restricted under REACH are used in rubber products that are exported to EU member countries. Rubber chemicals such as plasticisers, extenders, accelerators, cross linking agents, resins, antioxidants, colouring agents, reclaimed rubber, etc., come under the preview of REACH regulation.