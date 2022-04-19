Rubber Board foundation day celebrations held

Second edition of board’s Virtual Trade Fair on

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board, presided over the foundation day celebrations of the Rubber Board held here on Monday evening.

Addressing the function, Mr. Dhanania said the livelihood of farmers involved in rubber cultivation had changed substantially due to rubber cultivation, especially in the northeast. He formally launched the second edition of the Virtual Trade Fair organised by the board.

Speaking on the occasion, K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, said ‘‘happiness in each sector is important for the total prosperity of the rubber sector and the Rubber Board is committed to it.” He highlighted the achievements the Rubber Board had made through the years.

Representatives of various stakeholder agencies, including rubber production societies, latex producers association, Indian Rubber Dealers Federation and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association were present.