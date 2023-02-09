Rubber board foresees a revival of fortunes

February 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

While the fall in prices of natural rubber continues to have a disproportionate impact on the daily lives of rubber growers, the Rubber Board forecasts a revival of fortunes for them propelled by intense Chinese buying.

“China has resumed buying rubber in a big way since the turn of the New Year, displaying strong green shoots in the international market. In response, the domestic prices too will move north,” says K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board.

The automotive tyre companies, which consume about 73% of the natural rubber produced in India, too are set to resume procurement from the domestic market. “The leading tyre companies are soon set to join the buying spree, further pushing up the prices,’’ he says acknowledging that the continued abstention of growers from harvesting to avoid losses will harm the consumer sector.

In an effort to address the acute shortage of skilled labour in rubber plantations, the board is also coming up with a project to constitute teams of trained tappers. The shortage of skilled tappers is widely attributed to the absence of a sustainable steady income from the occupation.

“The maximum remuneration a tapper can ask for in a day is ₹800. It will be lesser if he works for a farmer selling latex while there are daily jobs that fetch more. Our attempt is to ensure social and financial security of this job,” says Mr. Raghavan.

While the board will provide a financial incentive to each of the tappers joining the collectives, the rubber producing societies may chip in to ensure work to the team on a consistent basis, he says.

Board sources, meanwhile, also remain optimistic over the latest trend of youth collectives forming cooperative societies and foraying into rubber tapping. “The youth have a tendency to go for lesser-paid jobs that have better social esteem but the scene is witnessing a change now,” says an official.