Rubber Board exhorts growers to turn entrepreneurs

December 15, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPSs) should turn to entrepreneurship in rubber product manufacturing with the cooperation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Sawar Dhanania, chairman of the Rubber Board, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing rubber growers in connection with a seminar on the topic ‘Scope of Farmer Producer Organisations in the rubber sector’ here on Thursday.

“The RPSs have succeeded in the collectivisation of unorganised rubber farmers and now it is the need of the hour to find a space in the product-making sector. The entry of the RPSs in product manufacturing with the support of FPOs is essential for the survival and sustainability of the rubber farming sector,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, T. K. Jose, chairman of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, said the FPOs in the natural rubber (NR) sector should find opportunities to develop new rubber-based products and start initiatives for entrepreneurship in the non-tyre sector. “If the FPOs can take advantage of the potentials of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, many of the persisting issues will be solved,” he added.

Answering the queries of rubber farmers, Rubber Board executive director K. N. Raghavan said farmers should utilise all possible income-generating sources from the sector itself. “In the present scenario, farmers cannot find solutions for the losses owing to low rubber prices by depending on the financial support alone from the governments. Carbon trading, sustainability certification and so on are new areas which can generate extra income for rubber farmers, and the board has started an initiative to explore such opportunities in the rubber farming sector,” he said.

K. A. Unnikrishnan, vice chairman, Rubber Board, and others also spoke.