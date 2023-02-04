Rubber Board contests UPASI’s argument on customs duty proposal

February 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Days after the Union government declared a hike in customs duty rates of compounded rubber, the proposal seem to have kicked up a row between the Rubber Board and the United Planters’ Association of South India (UPASI).

UPASI, in its response to the Budget declaration, had said the decision would not help the growers as the duty revision would not be applicable to the ASEAN countries involved in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. The Rubber Board, however, sought to counter this argument and termed the duty hike as a necessary first step to prevent circumvention of duty.

K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, said a sudden increase in the import of compound rubber, from 57,000 tonnes in 2017-18 to 1,14,000 tonnes in 2021-22, had given rise to suspicion that unscrupulous persons were trying to circumvent the higher import duty of natural rubber (NR) by importing the material under the guise of compound rubber after doing nominal mixing. Import duty of compound rubber had been increased to make it on par with NR, he said.

The FTA, he said, provided a preferential duty rate to compound rubber imported from ASEAN nations, ranging from 0 to 5%. Around 55% of import of compound rubber was from ASEAN countries, while the remaining volume was from countries such as the U.S., Germany, South Korea, Italy, France, the U.K. etc.

“The contention of UPASI is correct to the extent that some quantities of compound rubber can continue to be imported at concessional rates, subject to these imports following the procedures stipulated in the FTA and producing the required documents. However, it ignored the fact that we can’t change preferential rates of import duty through the Union Budget, and that can be done only through renegotiation of the FTA, which is a bilateral matter. Further, even for the renegotiation of the FTA, we need first to increase our tariff rate, which has been done now,” he said.