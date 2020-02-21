Tiruppur accident | RTO finds fault with truck driver

PALAKKAD

21 February 2020 20:54 IST

Report to be sent to State Transport Commissioner today

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has confirmed that the gruesome bus accident that claimed 19 lives at Tiruppur on Thursday was a result of the truck driver’s fault.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P. Sivakumar has found that the truck driver might have either dozed off or been careless. Mr. Sivakumar will send his report to the Transport Commissioner on Saturday.

The investigation has ruled out any mechanical failure as the cause of the accident. The braking system and ABS (anti-lock braking system) of the truck and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Volvo bus were found perfect.

Advertising

Advertising

The container truck had burst its back tyres after they rubbed up against the kerb stones of the divider. The truck had hauled itself along the divider for about 60 metres before jumping over to the opposite track and colliding with the speeding KSRTC bus.

The transport authorities have found no reason to accept the claim made by the truck driver that the bursting of the tyres had caused the accident.

Mr. Sivakumar has found that the trailed container carrying a heavy load of marble slabs had slid off the median on to the opposite lane and rammed the bus and destroyed it, even when the truck’s cabin was safe.

The accident had occurred soon after a curve and a slope. The road, according to transport authorities, was not technically perfect.

Lorry bays

Mr. Sivakumar said he would strongly recommend setting up of lorry bays as a measure to prevent such accidents. Lack of lorry bays has claimed many lives on National Highways in Kerala. There is no lorry bay in Palakkad, the biggest district in the State through which National Highways 544 and 966 cross.

Although the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has earmarked some land for construction of a lorry bay at Chithali, near Palakkad, on National Highway 544, it is yet to be developed.

“I am recommending that lorry bays be developed on a stretch of 50-60 km. The lorry bay at Chithali should be constructed without delay,” Mr. Sivakumar said.