RTO finds fault with truck driver

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has confirmed that the gruesome bus accident that claimed 19 lives at Tiruppur on Thursday was a result of the truck driver’s fault.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P. Sivakumar has found that the truck driver might have either dozed off or been careless. Mr. Sivakumar will send his report to the Transport Commissioner on Saturday.

The investigation has ruled out any mechanical failure as the cause of the accident. The braking and ABS system of the truck and the KSRTC Volvo bus was found perfect.

The container truck had burst its back tyres after they rubbed up against the kerb stones of the divider. The truck had hauled itself along the divider for about 60 metres before jumping over to the opposite track and colliding with the speeding KSRTC bus.

The transport authorities have found no reason to accept the claim made by the truck driver that the bursting of the tyres had caused the accident. Mr. Sivakumar has found that the trailed container carrying a heavy load of marble slabs had slid off the median on to the opposite lane and rammed the bus and destroyed it, even when the truck’s cabin was safe.

The accident had taken place soon after a curve and a slope. The road, according to transport authorities, was not technically perfect.

Mr. Sivakumar said he would strongly recommend setting up of lorry bays as a measure to prevent such accidents. Lack of lorry bays has claimed many lives on the National Highways in Kerala. There is no lorry bay in Palakkad, the biggest district in the State through which the National Highways 544 and 966 cross.

Although the National Highway Authority of India has earmarked some land for construction of a lorry bay at Chithali near Palakkad on the National Highway 544, it is yet to be developed. “I am recommending that lorry bays be developed at a stretch of 50-60 km. The lorry bay at Chithali should be constructed without delay,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

Lorry bays with some basic facilities for resting and freshening up for drivers are expected to reduce accidents caused by trucks at night. Trucks parked on roadsides have caused many accidents across the State. Eight persons of a family travelling in a Maruti van had lost their lives when the van rammed against a parked lorry near Walayar a few months ago.