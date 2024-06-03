GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RTO books youth for rash driving on Gap Road

Published - June 03, 2024 07:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki Enforcement RTO has registered a case against a youth after it was found that he had been riding his car dangerously on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a youth and a girl were seen riding with their heads and bodies out of the vehicle.

According to Idukki RTO (Enforcement) Rajeev K.K., a gang of youngsters dangerously drove the vehicle through the stretch around 2 p.m. on Friday. “A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the MVD seized the vehicle. Bison Valley resident Rithu Krishnan and his friends were in the vehicle. It was directed to the licence holder to appear before the RTO (Enforcement) on Wednesday,” said the official.

According to RTO officials, the travellers on the route noticed their act and shot the video and uploaded it on social media.

“The car was being rashly driven and there were instances where it could have hit other vehicles,” said the official.

According to local natives, many riders take the newly-constructed highway to test their driving antics.

