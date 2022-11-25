RTI reveals revenue department as most corrupt in Kerala

November 25, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Of the 151 government employees who were arrested by the VACB between January 2017 and July 2022, 42 belonged to the Revenue department

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials topped the list of government employees arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) over the last five years in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 151 government employees who were arrested by the VACB between January 2017 and July 2022, 42 belonged to the Revenue department, according to the Directorate of the VACB in response to an application filed by The Hindu under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The officials of the Department of Urban Affairs came second in the list (18) followed by employees of the Department of Panchayats and Police (15 each). The list included employees of the Department of Health (10), State Goods and Services Tax Department (6), Forest Department (6), and Department of Agriculture (6).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The VACB had initiated prosecution measures against 53 out of the total 151 officials arrested on bribery charges between January 2017 and July 2022.  It had arrested one official during this period on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Delayed action

On why prosecution measures were initiated only against one-third of the officials arrested on bribery charges, the VACB said that the delay in getting the sanction to prosecute the officials from the sanctioning authority (heads of departments concerned) was the main reason for the widening gap. Around 160 files seeking the permission to initiate prosecution measures are currently pending before the government, it said.

Asked why the officials of the Revenue department topped the list of those held on bribery charges, the VACB said that it could be owing to the department’s possibilities of having direct contact with the public compared to other departments where middle-men operate as intermediaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US