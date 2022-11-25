RTI reveals revenue department as most corrupt in Kerala

November 25, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Revenue officials topped the list of government employees arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) over the last five years in Kerala.

Of the 151 government employees who were arrested by the VACB between January 2017 and July 2022, 42 belonged to the Revenue department, according to the Directorate of the VACB in response to an application filed by The Hindu under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The officials of the Department of Urban Affairs came second in the list (18) followed by employees of the Department of Panchayats and Police (15 each). The list included employees of the Department of Health (10), State Goods and Services Tax Department (6), Forest Department (6), and Department of Agriculture (6).

The VACB had initiated prosecution measures against 53 out of the total 151 officials arrested on bribery charges between January 2017 and July 2022. It had arrested one official during this period on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Delayed action

On why prosecution measures were initiated only against one-third of the officials arrested on bribery charges, the VACB said that the delay in getting the sanction to prosecute the officials from the sanctioning authority (heads of departments concerned) was the main reason for the widening gap. Around 160 files seeking the permission to initiate prosecution measures are currently pending before the government, it said.

Asked why the officials of the Revenue department topped the list of those held on bribery charges, the VACB said that it could be owing to the department’s possibilities of having direct contact with the public compared to other departments where middle-men operate as intermediaries.