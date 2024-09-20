GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RTI reply on Thrissur Pooram conduct creates a row

Published - September 20, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A recent Right to Information (RTI) reply that there was no government inquiry into the Congress-Communist Party of India (CPI) accusation that police had disrupted the Thrissur Pooram festival to aid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections by stoking Hindu majoritarian resentment has triggered a politically bipartisan row. 

V.S. Sunilkumar, a CPI leader, former Minister, and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, termed the disclosure appalling. Mr. Sunilkumar and his Congress rival K. Muraleedharan had raised the same accusation. He told reporters in Thrissur that he would bring the issue to the government’s attention. 

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of misleading the public by announcing an enquiry into the accusations. He said the government had something to hide and could be hand in glove with the BJP in the conspiracy. Mr. Muraleedharan also made a comparable accusation in Thrissur. 

Published - September 20, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.