RTI empowered citizens to expose corruption, lapses: Kerala State Information Commissioner

Kerala State Information Commissioner (SIC) A. Abdul Hakkim said here on Saturday (November 2) that the Right to Information (RTI) Act played a key role in curbing administrative corruption as the executive feared that an application filed by a citizen under the Act could reveal misconduct.

Officials became more cautious, knowing that any citizen had the right to demand answers under the RTI Act, he said at the official language week celebrations and a seminar on the RTI Act at Chavara Cultural Centre here.

Mr. Hakkim said the RTI Act helped in combating corruption as officials feared that any rule violations in clearing files would later hold them accountable for wrongdoing.

The Act helped citizens track the progress of study reports on issues affecting them and address long-pending requests before the bureaucracy. It helped in tackling red-tapism by holding officials accountable for delays as citizens sought responses through RTI applications, he added.

In his inaugural address, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the RTI Act upheld constitutional values and helped in ensuring the rights of citizens. He added the Act was essential for enhancing transparency in bureaucratic operations.

The programme was organised jointly by the Kochi Corporation, Department of Information and Public Relations, and Chavara Cultural Centre.

