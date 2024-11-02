GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RTI empowered citizens to expose corruption, lapses: Kerala State Information Commissioner

Published - November 02, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Information Commissioner (SIC) A. Abdul Hakeem said here on Saturday (November 2) that the Right to Information (RTI) Act played a key role in curbing administrative corruption as the executive feared that an application filed by a citizen under the Act could reveal misconduct.

Officials became more cautious, knowing that any citizen had the right to demand answers under the RTI Act, he said at the official language week celebrations and a seminar on the RTI Act at Chavara Cultural Centre here.

Mr. Hakeem said the RTI Act helped in combating corruption as officials feared that any rule violations in clearing files would later hold them accountable for wrongdoing.

The Act helped citizens track the progress of study reports on issues affecting them and address long-pending requests before the bureaucracy. It helped in tackling red-tapism by holding officials accountable for delays as citizens sought responses through RTI applications, he added.

In his inaugural address, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the RTI Act upheld constitutional values and helped in ensuring the rights of citizens. He added the Act was essential for enhancing transparency in bureaucratic operations.

The programme was organised jointly by the Kochi Corporation, Department of Information and Public Relations, and Chavara Cultural Centre.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / Right to Information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.