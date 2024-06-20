RTI clubs to be formed on campuses across Kerala, says Information Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

State Information Commissioner A.A. Hakkim has said that Right To Information (RTI) clubs will be formed in universities and campuses across Kerala. “This is intended to create awareness among the youth as also to end corrupt practices in the education sector,” he said while inaugurating the RTI Club initiated by the Commerce department of Sacred Heart College in collaboration with the State Information Commission. A day-long workshop was also held along with it.

Mr. Hakkim said RTI clubs on campuses could become corrective forces in society. “The club at Sacred Heart College is an experiment, which will be keenly watched for some time, and certain parameters will be formed for the functioning of such clubs. There will be a coordination committee at the State level for this,” he said.

Mr. Hakkim said the Public Service Commission was not an unquestionable entity. The youth have a right to know the qualification of people who prepare question papers, of evaluators, the way score sheets are made, split details of marks awarded at interviews, and details of shortlists, rank lists, main lists, rotation charts, and the like.

Sacred Heart College principal C.S. Biju presided over the event.

