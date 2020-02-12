RTI activist attacked again

Weeks after he was assaulted inside the Kottayam municipal office in full public view, the illegal sand-mining mafia launched yet another attack on Mahesh Vijayan, an RTI activist, here on Tuesday night.

In a complaint filed at the Gandhinagar police station, Mr. Vijayan said the gangsters had arrived at his residence at Nattassery around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The four-member gang had arrived in a car registered in the name of K.S. Ajayan, an accused in the earlier assault case, and asked Mr. Vijayan to come out for discussing something.

With hockey sticks

Sensing trouble, Mr. Vijayan maintained a safe distance from the gangsters and as they unleashed a violent attack with hockey sticks, he sought cover inside the house.

“They tried to break open the door, but soon fled the scene as my mother and wife screamed for help,” said the RTI activist.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Vijayan, the police booked a case under IPC Sections 448 (house trespass), 294(b), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). He will be filing a fresh complaint with the District Police Chief on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayan was subjected to a brutal attack on the premises of the Kottayam municipal office on January 22 by a group of sand-mining contractors.