ADVERTISEMENT

RTI Act is applicable to Kerala Bank: State Information Commission

Published - May 29, 2024 10:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Bank falls within the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and it is required, under the Act, to provide information to the public, the State Information Commission has said.

An order in this regard was issued by Information Commissioner K.M. Dileep on a complaint filed by P.B. Hemalatha of Palluruthy.

The RTI Act is applicable to the bank as it was formed on the strength of a government order and it receives significant government assistance, the Commission noted. The general manager of the bank has been directed to appoint Public Information Officers and appellate officials as required under the Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US