RTI Act is applicable to Kerala Bank: State Information Commission

The Kerala Bank falls within the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and it is required, under the Act, to provide information to the public, the State Information Commission has said.

An order in this regard was issued by Information Commissioner K.M. Dileep on a complaint filed by P.B. Hemalatha of Palluruthy.

The RTI Act is applicable to the bank as it was formed on the strength of a government order and it receives significant government assistance, the Commission noted. The general manager of the bank has been directed to appoint Public Information Officers and appellate officials as required under the Act.

