Kerala RTC to hire retired hands as drivers on daily wages

To overcome shortage of drivers and curb cancellation of schedules, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has commenced roping in drivers retired from the utility on daily wage basis.

The Zonal Executive Directors have authorised all unit officers to hire retired KSRTC drivers who have not crossed 60 years and have a valid driving licence. Such drivers would have to adhere to the rules and regulations of the KSRTC and work in the unit being posted.

They would be paid ₹500 for an eight-hour shift, official sources told The Hindu. Those working for double duty of 16 hours at a stretch would get ₹1,000. They would be exempted from paying security deposit.

The Zonal Executive Directors have asked the unit officers to post willing retired drivers who fulfil the conditions and report for postings. The KSRTC is facing shortage of drivers with the commencement of chain services and reopening of educational institutions after the summer holidays.

The decision comes when hardly a month is left for the KSRTC to retrench 1,565 empanelled drivers as directed by the High Court and upheld by the Supreme Court. When all empanelled drivers are retrenched by June 30, the KSRTC can post temporary drivers for 180 days.

Many of the empanelled drivers have already started leaving the KSRTC in search of greener pastures, putting the fleet operations in difficulty. As there is no live Kerala Public Service Commission list for drivers, the Corporation will have to depend on temporary hands for the time being.

The KSRTC is also encouraging those who had figured on the last PSC list for drivers, but was not advised, if they came up with valid documents, sources said.