RTC to continue with reduced fares

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to continue with the reduced rates in the JNNURM low-floor buses and the AC bus services within and outside the State to attract more passengers, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

At present, the non-AC JNNURM low-floor buses are being plied instead of the city ordinary services. However, there was a difference in fares. The fares have now been reduced to that of the ordinary services.

At the same time, the KSRTC has withdrawn the 25% fare cut on superclass services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, which was implemented in November last year. The rate cuts were in force on these three days every week in the superfast, express, and deluxe services, as part of measures to attract more passengers on the lean days. The regular rates will be effective on all days from October 1.

In a move to promote cycling and other environment-friendly modes of city transport, the KSRTC will provide facilities for passengers to carry their e-bikes, e-scooters or cycles in the low-floor long-distance buses and Volva and Scania services to Bengaluru from November 1 onwards.

The facility, which will be provided at a fee, is being implemented in response to a demand from passengers. Mr. Raju said it would enable passengers to travel to their destinations easily and in an environment-friendly manner after reaching the city.