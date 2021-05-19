RTC services for all essential service staff

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to make available the COVID special services being operated for hospital staff during the lockdown for those working in the other essential services.

Police personnel, staff of Revenue, Local Self-Government departments, COVID First Line Treatment Centres, and volunteers deployed by the district police administration and those working in other essential services to combat the pandemic will be able to travel in the special services, KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said.

The decision comes in the wake of a memorandum submitted by the Kerala Police Association citing the hurdles faced by the personnel in commuting from home to workplaces.

Vaccination

The government has issued orders to make available COVID-19 vaccines for KSRTC employees below 45 years on a priority basis, treating them as front-line warriors. The registration for vaccination will commence on May 20 and it will be provided unit-wise.

The CMD said priority would be given to conductors followed by drivers, mechanical and ministerial staff.