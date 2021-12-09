RTC pay on a par with govt. employees
Revised salaries will be effective from June 2021 onwards
The government has decided to implement pay revision for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees, making their pay on a par with that of government employees.
The decision was taken following a discussion between Transport Minister Antony Raju and trade union leaders. The revised salaries, with an increase in basic pay from ₹8,730 to ₹23,000, will be effective from June 2021 onwards and paid from January 2022 onwards.
The fitment allowance of 10% will be retained, while the Dearness Allowance of 137% will be merged with the new salary scale.
Women employees in the posts of driver, conductor, and mechanic will be allowed six months of maternity leave and one-year leave with an allowance of ₹5,000. This leave period will also be considered as service period while availing service benefits. House rent allowance will be increased at a rate of 4% from a minimum of ₹1,200 to a maximum of ₹5,000.
Death-cum-retirement gratuity will be increased from ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The commuted value of pension will remain at 10%. Drivers doing 20 duties per month will get an extra payment of ₹50 and those doing more than 20 duties will get ₹100.
Promotion will be implemented in a phased manner. The duty pattern will be revised based on the Motor Transport Workers’ Act. Productivity will be increased with a relook in the job guidelines for every post.
Crew change system will be implemented in inter-State buses. New cadre posts for driver-cum-conductors and the accounting wing will be created. Driver-cum-conductors will be appointed in long-distance services of up to 500 km.
The mechanical wing will be restructured as two wings - mechanical general and mechanical auto. Employees above 50 years of age will be allowed up to five years of leave with 50% salary and all service benefits.
Pension revision will be taken up following discussions with the organisations and with the clearance of the Finance and Cooperative departments and the Chief Minister.