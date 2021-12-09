RTC pay on a par with govt. employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 December 2021 20:51 IST

Revised salaries will be effective from June 2021 onwards

The government has decided to implement pay revision for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees, making their pay on a par with that of government employees.

The decision was taken following a discussion between Transport Minister Antony Raju and trade union leaders. The revised salaries, with an increase in basic pay from ₹8,730 to ₹23,000, will be effective from June 2021 onwards and paid from January 2022 onwards.

The fitment allowance of 10% will be retained, while the Dearness Allowance of 137% will be merged with the new salary scale.

Women employees in the posts of driver, conductor, and mechanic will be allowed six months of maternity leave and one-year leave with an allowance of ₹5,000. This leave period will also be considered as service period while availing service benefits. House rent allowance will be increased at a rate of 4% from a minimum of ₹1,200 to a maximum of ₹5,000.

Death-cum-retirement gratuity will be increased from ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The commuted value of pension will remain at 10%. Drivers doing 20 duties per month will get an extra payment of ₹50 and those doing more than 20 duties will get ₹100.

Promotion will be implemented in a phased manner. The duty pattern will be revised based on the Motor Transport Workers’ Act. Productivity will be increased with a relook in the job guidelines for every post.

Crew change system will be implemented in inter-State buses. New cadre posts for driver-cum-conductors and the accounting wing will be created. Driver-cum-conductors will be appointed in long-distance services of up to 500 km.

The mechanical wing will be restructured as two wings - mechanical general and mechanical auto. Employees above 50 years of age will be allowed up to five years of leave with 50% salary and all service benefits.

Pension revision will be taken up following discussions with the organisations and with the clearance of the Finance and Cooperative departments and the Chief Minister.