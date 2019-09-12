RTAs can waive permit norms

The government can empower Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to waive any conditions to issue permit for stage carriers operating in rural areas and all types of vehicles that offer last-mile connectivity.

Amendments had been made to this effect in Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 while rolling out the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Travel will become hassle-free for short-distance commuters in the State if the government empowers the RTAs and waives the conditions to issue permit for stage carriers in rural limits.

This will result in the entry of mini-buses as in Tamil Nadu to offer last-mile connectivity from main roads to far-flung areas.

Besides providing jobs to hundreds as conductors and drivers, such services along the rural limits will put an end to the illegal parallel services that are eating into the revenue of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Over-dependence on the personalised mode of transport, especially motorcycles and cars, by short-distance commuters such as office-goers and students can thus be avoided.

Last-mile connectivity

The last-mile connectivity has to be designed to avoid conflict and the interests of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will have to be protected, says P.M. Shaji, former Deputy Transport Commissioner.

For autorickshaws

The existing restrictions on granting permits for autorickshaws in major cities and towns in the State will be eased if the RTAs are empowered, a top Transport Department official said.

Besides putting an end to the travel woes, issues like charging hefty money for an autorickshaw permit and a penalty of ₹10,000 from the next day of the permit expiry can be avoided.

“It is no secret that a city permit for autorickshaw at present costs ₹3 lakh in Kozhikode and ₹1.5 lakh in Thrissur,” he added.

The government has given the State approval to modify any permits issued under the 2019 Act or to make schemes for the transportation of goods and passengers and issue licences for the promotion of development and efficiency in transportation, last- mile connectivity, rural transport, safety of road users, reducing traffic congestion, improving urban transport, among other things.

The move by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) comes close on the decision allowing e-autos and e-buses to ply without permits as part of promoting e-mobility.