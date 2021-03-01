Kerala

RT-PCR norms for labs revised

The State government has issued orders revising the guidelines for conducting RT- PCR tests for COVID-19 in government labs, private labs, and mobile labs.

Accordingly, if government labs receive samples beyond their testing capacity, the samples can be re-directed to recognised and accredited private labs for testing.

All contracted mobile/accredited labs providing RT-PCR testing facilities for international travellers in airports, free of cost as directed by the government, will be reimbursed at ₹448 a test. These labs should upload the results to the system within 24 hours.

Contracted mobile labs will function from designated spots in districts and should follow all the guidelines as per the contract, from sample collection to uploading results and waste management. All positive cases should be immediately intimated so that surveillance teams can pick up the cases.

