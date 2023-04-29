RT Mission to spearhead making of souvenirs for tourists

April 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Responsible Tourism Mission of Kerala has begun an initiative to create a chain of souvenir-making units in the State.

The aim is to make handy souvenir items like fridge magnets that can be easily carried along, including in flights. A list of such cost-effective, approved souvenirs will shortly be readied. Tourists and other visitors are expected to take these souvenirs which will resonate with ethnic charm along when they return from here.

“They would either be able to display them at home, relishing the fond memories of their Kerala visit, or gift them to others. We are attempting the endeavour, based on a decision taken by Kerala Tourism,” said Rupesh Kumar, State Coordinator of the RT Mission.

“Craftspersons can submit applications to make souvenirs like the famed Aranmula Kannadi (mirror) or the iconic Beypore Uru (dhow). A chain of craftsmen from across the State are expected to make over a dozen of such souvenirs. They will also be imparted additional training, to keep up with the times and to make them more appealing to the international audience. The best items that they make will be selected as souvenirs that will be put for sale at tourist destinations and other locales,” he added.

An expert committee will select the best from among the items. Care will be taken to ensure that plastic is not used in any of these items which could also be ordered online. The scheme is slated for inauguration in May, sources said.

By taking back souvenirs that reflect the culture, history, and art of the State and suit everyone’s pocket, tourists will be able to relive memories of their visit to Kerala, considered an exotic destination.

Craftspersons who are interested can contact the district coordinators of RT Mission, DTPCs or regional offices of Kerala Tourism. For more details call 0471-2334749.