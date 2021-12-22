RSS worker’s murder: HC seeks probe status report

Slain activist’s wife demands CBI investigation

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a report on the status of the investigation being conducted into the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjith in Palakkad.

The court issued the order when a petition filed by the slain RSS worker’s wife, Arishika, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder case came up for hearing.

‘No headway in probe’

The 27-year-old RSS worker was murdered on November 15 when he was taking his wife to her workplace.

According to the petitioner, he was murdered allegedly by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.

In her petition filed in the High court, she said that the culprits behind the gruesome murder of her husband were still at large.

The State police could not make any headway in their investigation despite the revelation about the involvement of SDPI and Popular Front of India activists in the crime.