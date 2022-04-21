RSS worker’s murder: 4 arrested

They allegedly helped assailants

The police team investigating the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan at Melamuri arrested four persons who had reportedly helped the assailants.

Those arrested were Mohammed Bilal, 22, Mohammed Rizwan, 20, and Riyasudheen, 35, from Sanghuvarathodu, and Sahad, 22, from Puthupperiyaram.

The Police said Bilal, Riyasudheen and Sahad were involved in the conspiracy, and Rizwan had helped the assailants. The police said they were Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.

The police said they had identified 16 persons, including the six persons who were directly involved in the murder. The six persons who committed the murder were absconding, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of law and order Vijay Sakhare.

Mr. Sakhare said that several others were also in custody, and many were being questioned. He said the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan took place on the night of April 15, the day when SDPI worker A. Subair was murdered at Elappully.

The conspirators reportedly met at a ground near the mortuary where Subair’s body was kept on April 15 night. Although the logistical arrangements for Sreenivasan’s murder were made on the night, the plan was finalized the next morning.

Mr. Sakhare said that although six persons were directly involved in the attack on Sreenivasan, a few others who took part in the conspiracy had reached the spot.

Police sources said that they had extended their investigation into neighbouring districts and beyond the State borders. A police team is reportedly camping in Coimbatore.