RSS worker’s murder: 10 accused in police chargesheet

The police submitted their chargesheet in the investigation into the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist A. Sanjith at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3 here on Friday.

Among the 11 accused arrested so far, 10 were included in the chargesheet submitted by Deputy Superintendent of Police P.C. Haridas. The chargesheet said that the murder was committed for political reasons.

The police identified 20 accused in the case, including five people who were directly involved in the murder. Sanjith, an RSS physical trainer of Tenari zone, was hacked to death by a five-member gang while he was travelling with his wife on a motorcycle at Mambaram, near Kinassery, in the morning on November 15.

As many as 11 accused were arrested. One of them got bail and the others were in jail.

As many as 350 witnesses were included in the 2,186-page chargesheet. The investigation team included 24 surveillance camera footage running into 10 GB and the records of more than 1,000 telephone calls in the chargesheet.

The police said nine more accused were yet to be arrested and a separate chargesheet would be filed by including them later. The scientific examination reports of the weapons used for murder will be presented before the court soon.

The accused were Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers. The murder was committed by a five-member gang that came in a white Maruti car.

Among those arrested were Abdul Salam, 30, from Nenmara; Jafar Sadik, 31, from Kozhinjampara; Nishad akas Nisar, 37, from Ottapalam; Naseer, 35, from Muthalamada; Shajahan, 37, from Kollangode; Shamseer, 26, from Ottappalam; Insh M. Haq from Kozhinjamparam; Abdul Hakeem, 45, from Puthanathani; and Mohammed Haroon, 35, from Kozhinjampara.

The car used by the accused was found to have been scrapped at a shop at Pollachi. Mr. Haridas led the investigation with the support of Inspectors Shiju Abraham, A. Deepakumar, J. Mathew, M. Sasidharan, N.S. Rajeev, and M. Sujit.

However, Sanjith’s widow has approached the High Court expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation. She has sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court is to examine her plea on February 18.