RSS worker stabbed to death

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was stabbed to death at Kumarapuram, near Haripad, on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Sarath Chandran, 26, of Thrikkunnapuzha, near Haripad.

According to the Haripad police, the victim was attacked by a gang while returning from a festival at Puthenkari temple around 11.30 p.m.

"A few hours before the attack, Sarath and his friends had an altercation with the gang during the temple festival. Sarath was on his way back home when the gang waylaid and stabbed him outside the temple premises," said a source.

He was first taken to a hospital at Haripad and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. He died around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The police said that they had taken four persons into custody in connection with the murder. Their arrest would be recorded soon.

Officials said that the incident was not political in nature. Sources said the members of the gang involved in the murder of the RSS activist were involved in several criminal cases and drug peddling.