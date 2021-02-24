RSS worker killed in clashes with SDPI men

BJP calls for hartal in Alappuzha today

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed allegedly by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers at Vayalar, near Cherthala, on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nandu, 22, of Vayalar. According to the police, the death followed clashed between SDPI and RSS workers at Nagankulangara Junction around 8 p.m.

According to the police, the clashes left six people injured. ‘‘At least three RSS and three SDPI workers sustained injuries. They have been admitted to hospitals in Alappuzha and Ernakulam,’’ said a police officer.

Tension had been brewing between the rival organisations there for the past couple of days. The SDPI conducted a protest meeting following the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Kasaragod in connection with the Vijay Yatra led by BJP State president K. Surendran. Following the meeting, RSS workers took out a protest march raising slogans against the SDPI on Wednesday. Later in the day, SDPI workers also took out a protest march and raised provocative slogans. ‘‘RSS and SDPI workers organised separate protest marches and it ended up in the clashes,’’ the officer added.

The police have shored up security in the area. BJP district president M.V. Gopakumar said the party would observe a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Alappuzha district on Thursday.