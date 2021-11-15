RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

BJP blames SDPI, which denies charge

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death at Mambaram near here on Monday morning. The police said A. Sanjith, 27, was travelling on a motorbike with his wife when he was attacked by a four-member gang who came on a car.

The attackers hit the motorbike with their car and hacked him in front of his wife, the police said. He was rushed to District Hospital here, but was declared dead on arrival. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was behind the attack. The BJP called a hartal in Malampuzha constituency on Monday afternoon. The police said Sanjith, the RSS Boudhik Sikshan Pramukh of Tenari, was involved in several criminal cases.

BJP district president K.M. Haridas said it was a planned murder executed with the connivance of the ruling front in the State. He said the SDPI was getting tacit support from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. BJP State president K. Surendran said the police did not dare openly say that it was the SDPI that killed Sanjith.

Denying its involvement, the SDPI said the BJP was trying to divert the investigation by blaming it. SDPI district president Shaheer Chalapuram said Mr. Surendran’s statement was meant to divert the inquiry. He said the victim’s criminal background should also be investigated.

Political clashes

The police suspect that the murder was in continuance of a series of political clashes at Elappully, where Sanjith belonged to. Sanjith and his wife were working in separate financial institutions. The attack occurred when they were heading for work.

Man collapses, dies

Meanwhile, a man who saw the pool of blood at the site where Sanjith was murdered collapsed and died. He was identified as Ramu, 56, from Marutharoad.