RSS unleashing violence against opponents: PFI

Thiruvananthapuram

07 January 2022 20:04 IST

‘Sangh has pervasive influence over the police’

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of mobilising its cadres to unleash violence against its political detractors in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, PFI State secretary A. Abdul Sattar alleged that the police had confiscated a firearm from an ambulance operated by the Seva Bharati at Kunnamkulam. On Thursday, the people had detained two persons with weapons at Beemapally.

Mr. Sattar accused the police of abetting the political agenda of the RSS. The police had launched a witch hunt against those who publicly criticised the Sangh.

“They (Kerala police) are worse than their counterparts in RSS-ruled Uttar Pradesh,” he said. The police had incarcerated scores of persons for publicly condemning the divisive politics of the RSS. Mr. Sattar said the CPI(M) district conferences in Malappuram, Pathanamthitta and Idukki had flagged the “pervasive influence” of the RSS over the police.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI leader Annie Raja had spotlighted the force's RSS presence. BJP State president K. Surendran had claimed that an RSS cell worked in the State law enforcement.

Mr. Sattar alleged that the police had made a youth chant ‘Jai Sreeram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ in custody. The RSS elements in the police detained the PFI Thrissur district secretary because he publicly disavowed the Hindu majoritarian politics of the Sangh Parivar.

In contrast, the police had turned a blind eye to RSS persons who indulged in hate speech and openly urged violence against minorities. The RSS had put a price on the head of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Vijayan headed the Home department. But the RSS elements in the force seemed undeterred and were using the uniform to push the Sangh Parivar’s narrow agenda, Mr. Sattar said.

PFI zonal secretary S. Muhammad Rasheed and district president Abdul Rasheed were present.