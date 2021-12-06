RSS trying to sabotage Kerala society: Pinarayi

ALAPPUZHA

06 December 2021 07:30 IST

Mr. Vijayan said the RSS had so far failed to implement its agenda in the State due to the strong presence and stance of the Left front.

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said deliberate attempts are being made to change the basic character and nature of Kerala society by destroying the communal harmony.

He was inaugurating the P. Krishna Pillai Memorial Study Centre established by the CPI(M) district committee in Alappuzha on Sunday.

“Kerala society has several distinct characteristics. Ours is a secular State. But, of late attempts are being made to bring wholesale changes and sabotage the society by creating divisions on religious lines,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Referring to the provocative slogans raised by RSS activists during a march at Thalassery in Kannur, the Chief Minister said the Sangh Parivar was trying to create hatred and communal feelings in the society. The incident at Thalassery and halal row were part of attempts to intrude into the public consciousness with the aim of stoking communal tension and divide society. The RSS was trying to instil a sense of confusion and fear in the minds of people by unleashing communal campaigns.

