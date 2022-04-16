RSS, SDPI working to disrupt peace: CPI(M)

CPI(M) to lead communal amity parades

The CPI(M) described the two killings that took place in Palakkad within 24 hours as an attempt by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to destroy the people’s peaceful coexistence in the district by unleashing violence.

CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu, in a statement here on Saturday, said that the role of the BJP leadership in the murders should be investigated. He described the visit of BJP State president K. Surendran in Palakkad two days ago as an ominous one.

Mr. Babu said that the RSS chose to avenge the killing of its worker A. Sanjit by targetting SDPI worker A. Subair in such a way as to create and spread a message of terror. “Both the RSS and the SDPI appear to be hell-bent not to let the people live in peace in Palakkad,” he said.

According to Mr. Babu, the use of the slain RSS worker Sanjit’s car, the selection of the day and the modus operandi for the attack on SDPI worker Subair indicated the RSS-BJP’s vengeful intent. “Police should bring to book the criminals involved in both the killings,” he said.

Mr. Babu described Subair’s killing on Vishu day as an attempt by the RSS to replicate the communal violence it unleashed on the day of Ram Navami in several parts of the country. “The RSS chose to commit the murder in front of a mosque on a day when Malayalis were celebrating Vishu, the festival of peace and prosperity. This was with the intention of disrupting the State’s peace and communal amity,” he said.

He warned the people not to fall prey to the false social media campaigns being unleashed by vested interests. “We will use the people to parry the attempts to trigger communal violence. We will conduct parades for communal harmony in all areas by including secular parties,” he said.