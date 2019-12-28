RSS rally comes under attack

Workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who took out a march as part of their Prathmik Shikshak meeting organised at the Rajah’s Higher Secondary School, came under attack allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in Nileswaram on Friday evening.
According to the police, the procession was stopped allegedly by CPI(M) workers. Both the groups entered into an argument, which resulted in a clash and they threw stones at each other. The police burst tear gas shells to control the situation.
Four police personnel, including a Circle Inspector, were injured in stone throwing.
