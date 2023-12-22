GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RSS office vandalised at Pandalam

The house of of an ABVP activist at Ezhamkulam, near Adoor, too came under attack by unidentified persons

December 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a probe into the incident in which unidentified miscreants vandalised an office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Pandalam in the wee hours of Friday.

According to officials, the miscreants reached the RSS office on motorcycles around 12.30 a.m. and resorted to indiscriminate stone pelting. By the time a police team reached the spot, the miscreants had fled the scene. Several windowpanes of the office were damaged in the attack.

Preliminary investigations pointed to the incident as an extension of a raging clash between activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) at the NSS College, Pandalam. The clash, which began with the SFI hoisting a banner against the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, escalated into a direct fight with the ABVP launching a counter campaign.

The clash culminated into a physical fight between the two sides in the college campus during the Christmas celebrations organised by the institution the previous day.

Meanwhile, the house of of an ABVP activist at Ezhamkulam, near Adoor, too came under attack by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Friday.

