RSS office damaged in crude bomb attack

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Payyannur here was damaged in a crude bomb attack early on Tuesday.

Two crude bombs were hurled at the office. The incident happened around 1.30 a.m. The front windows and grill of the building were damaged. No one was injured in the attack. Two workers were in the building at the time.

A large police team is camping at the area. A bomb squad and a team of forensic experts from Kannur collected evidence from the spot.

The police said a gang on two motorbikes and a car were behind the attack. The police had retrieved CCTV visuals from the area.

RSS workers took out a march in the town condemning the attack. In a statement, the RSS alleged that the blast was carried out by the Communist Party of India(Marxist) to divert attention from its internal issues and corruption charges faced by party leaders.

The RSS demanded that the police take firm action and bring the perpetrators before the law.

Valsan Thillankeri, working president, Hindu Aikya Vedi, BJP State secretary K. Ranjith, district president N. Haridas, and others leaders visited the RSS office.