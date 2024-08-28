RSS national coordination meet in Palakkad from Saturday

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual national coordination conclave, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, here from August 31.

The three-day meet will be attended by key office-bearers of various organisations following the Sangh ideology. Last year’s Baithak was held in Pune.

Various topics

The conclave will discuss various issues of national interest and different socio-political developments that the country witnessed in recent months. RSS sources said that the meeting would discuss the recent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh and the implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC) in BJP-ruled States modelling Uttarakhand.

The RSS sources said that measures to increase mutual understanding among various Sangh organisations would be initiated at the meeting.

RSS national Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah Sarkaryavah and other senior office-bearers would attend the Samanvay Baithak.

