RSS Samanway Baithak begins in Kerala’s Palakkad

A three-day national coordination conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhil Bharatiya Samanway Baithak, began at Ahalia campus near Palakkad on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt Chakradar, Atul Limaye, and Alok Kumar are attending the conclave.

The other leaders of the RSS and affiliate organisations taking part in the conference include Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda and organising secretary B.L. Santhosh; RSS’s women wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief director V. Shanta Kumari and general secretary Sita Annadanam; RSS’s tribal welfare body Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram president Satyendra Singh; RSS’s ex-servicemen body Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad president V.K. Chaturvedi; consumer organisation Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat president Narayan Bhai Shah; Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar and general secretary Bajrang Bagra; Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organising secretary Ashish Chauhan; Vidya Bharati president Ramakrishna Rao; Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh president Hiranmay Pandya; and Arogya Bharati president Rakesh Pandit.

RSS officials said that national presidents, organising secretaries and national level leaders of 32 Sangh inspired organisations were attending the meet.

The meeting began with a review of the voluntary relief work done by RSS men in the disaster zone of Wayanad. Organising secretaries of different organisations shared their experiences.

RSS sources said that the meeting would discuss the current scenario, recent developments at national level, and other dimensions of social transformation and schemes in the context of national interest. The meeting, according to RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, was to ensure better coordination of all RSS inspired organisations.

The RSS has 73,000 sakhas across the country and will celebrate its centenary in 2025. The organisation, according to Mr. Ambekar, has achieved its objective of social transformation.

The centenary celebrations will begin on Vijayadashami day of 2025 and will continue until the Vijayadashami of 2026. “We are going to launch five initiatives or Panchaparivarthan on Vijayadashami 2025 for social transformation. They are social harmony, family awakening, environmental issues, selfhood and civic duties,” said Mr. Ambekar.