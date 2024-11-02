RSS leader Ashwini Kumar murder: Kerala court finds one guilty, acquits 13 NDF activists

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court in Kerala on Saturday (November 2, 2024) found one person guilty and acquitted 13 others in connection with the murder of RSS leader Ashwini Kumar (27) from Kannur in 2005.

Judge Philip Thomas found M.V. Marshook (39), a Chavassery native and the third accused in the case, guilty. The court will pronounce the sentence on November 14.

The other accused, including Nurul Ameen (40) P.K. Aziz (38), P.M. Siraj (38), M.K. Yunus (43), C.P. Ummer (40), K. Ali (45) Noufal (39), Yakub (42) Mustafa (47), Bashir (49) K. Shammas (35) K. Shanawas (44) Bashir (40), associated with the now-defunct National Development Front (NDF), were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 10, 2005 when Ashwini Kumar, a district convener of Hindu Aikyavedi and teacher at a parallel college, was attacked by a group on his way to Peravoor.

He was traveling on a private bus when a group, following in a four-wheeler, intercepted the vehicle at Payancherimukku, threw explosives to trigger panic, and attacked Ashwini Kumar with weapons, resulting in his death.

The chargesheet was filed on July 31, 2009 by a Crime Branch team led by officers P.K. Madhusudanan, K. Saleem, M. Damodaran, D. Sali, and M.C. Kunhumoideen. It named 14 NDF activists as accused. The trial began in 2018.

The court also “cited investigation flaws” as grounds for the acquittal of most of the defendants.

The prosecution, represented by High Court advocate Ranjith Marar and advocate P.C. Naushad, has expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict and intends to appeal against the acquittal.