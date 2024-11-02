GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS leader Ashwini Kumar murder: Kerala court finds one guilty, acquits 13 NDF activists

Ashwini Kumar, a Kannur district convener of Hindu Aikyavedi, was attacked by a group on March 10, 2005. Court to pronounce sentence on November 14

Updated - November 02, 2024 03:25 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation)

(image for representation) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court in Kerala on Saturday (November 2, 2024) found one person guilty and acquitted 13 others in connection with the murder of RSS leader Ashwini Kumar (27) from Kannur in 2005.

Judge Philip Thomas found M.V. Marshook (39), a Chavassery native and the third accused in the case, guilty. The court will pronounce the sentence on November 14.

The other accused, including Nurul Ameen (40) P.K. Aziz (38), P.M. Siraj (38), M.K. Yunus (43), C.P. Ummer (40), K. Ali (45) Noufal (39), Yakub (42) Mustafa (47), Bashir (49) K. Shammas (35) K. Shanawas (44) Bashir (40), associated with the now-defunct National Development Front (NDF), were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 10, 2005 when Ashwini Kumar, a district convener of Hindu Aikyavedi and teacher at a parallel college, was attacked by a group on his way to Peravoor.

He was traveling on a private bus when a group, following in a four-wheeler, intercepted the vehicle at Payancherimukku, threw explosives to trigger panic, and attacked Ashwini Kumar with weapons, resulting in his death.

The chargesheet was filed on July 31, 2009 by a Crime Branch team led by officers P.K. Madhusudanan, K. Saleem, M. Damodaran, D. Sali, and M.C. Kunhumoideen. It named 14 NDF activists as accused. The trial began in 2018.

The court also “cited investigation flaws” as grounds for the acquittal of most of the defendants.

The prosecution, represented by High Court advocate Ranjith Marar and advocate P.C. Naushad, has expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict and intends to appeal against the acquittal.

Published - November 02, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.