RSS is behind Kerala Governor, alleges M.B. Rajesh

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh said here on Monday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

“The RSS is conspiring to upset the secular government in Kerala. The RSS intrigues are larger than the Operation Lotus,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Minister A.K. Balan said Mr. Khan had done a breach of the Constitution by conducting a press conference. “It is a violation of the protocol, and it will be brought to the attention of the President,” he said.

Mr. Balan challenged the Governor to prove his allegations with documents. He said the people would reject the ideas put forth by the Governor.