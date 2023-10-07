HamberMenu
RSS has no authority on anyone, says Mohan Bhagwat

October 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivering a lecture in Kozhikode on Saturday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivering a lecture in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has said his organisation does not exert authority on anyone, as it is interested only in “creating men who work for the nation”.

He was here on Saturday to deliver a lecture on ‘The organisational science behind the RSS’. The event, part of a series, was organised by the Kesari weekly to mark the centenary of the RSS.

Mr. Bhagwat said the Sangh was an independent organisation, running itself and self-perpetuating. “Sangh as an organisation does not take interest in any other thing than creating men. We train our swayamsevaks who will do whatever is necessary for the society. The Sangh does not do anything,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat said that the RSS did not have any authority on anyone. “We have friends everywhere. We have to keep a particular distance from what they do. We don’t exert pressure. We don’t control anything. Because we don’t want to. If we start that, our work will be destroyed,” he claimed.

Mr. Bhagwat also said that the Sangh was an independent, autonomous organisation dealing only with ‘lok sangrah’ or ‘man-making’. “We have to help our swayamsevaks sometimes, but it should be discreet,” he said. Mr. Bhagwat also said that individuals did not have much of an importance in the organisational system as well.

